    IndiaFoxtEcho Updates MB-339 To v1.22 MSFS

    In preparation of World Update IV, we had to update all of our MSFS aircraft to include new localization files provided by Microsoft. We took the chance to fix a couple of minor mistakes in the MB-339, so a new update has just been released to our distributors.

    Version 1.22

    • Updated localization file for World Update IV
    • Fixed minor glitch in cockpit view canopy relfection
    • Fixed minor glitch causing gunsight to appear on PAN external modelA

    The Long-EZ and the T-45C will have the additional localization files needed for the Marketplace, but no other changes.

    Speaking of the Marketplace, we understand that the MB-339 update was not yet released by Microsoft - our apologies, but that is beyond or control. We will try and push for a quick release, but ultimately it is up to Microsoft.

    Also, we have received no news of an official solution to the T-45 update freezing during download or decompression, although deleting the T-45 folder from the Official\OneStore folder and redownloading the package seems to work for most users.

    [Note: the updated version is available in the FlightSim.Com Store.]

    Source
    MB-339 in FlightSim.Com Store

