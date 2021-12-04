  • TopSkills New Video - ATC for VFR for MSFS

    Air Traffic Control (ATC) is a service operated by appropriate authorities to promote the safe, orderly, and expeditious flow of air traffic. It also provides weather reports and pilot advisories. Simulation pilots can make their flights more realistic by communicating with ATC and following its instructions and clearances.

    Communicate With All ATC Facilities for Visual Flights

    • Towers
    • Ground Control
    • Departure Control
    • Air Route Traffic Control Centers
    • Approach Control
    • Common Traffic Advisories
    • Automated weather reports

    Use All ATC Functions for Visual Flights

    • Requests
    • Clearances
    • Instructions
    • Reports
    • Readbacks

    Communicate VFR in All Relevant Airspaces

    • Controlled airports
    • Uncontrolled airports
    • On the ground
    • In the air

    Adhere to Basic ATC Procedures

    • Requesting and receiving clearance to taxi and take off
    • Holding short and taxiing into position
    • Handing off to other jurisdictions
    • Transiting airspaces en route
    • Receiving en route atmospheric pressure
    • Listening to destination weather reports

    Operate ATC Menus Effectively

    • Open and close the window.
    • Reposition the window.
    • Listen to and read ATC messages.
    • Select from menu options.
    • Use mouse and keyboard

    Enjoy the Satisfaction of Realistic Flight Simming

    • Communicate with ATC like real VFR pilots.
    • Know when to contact ATC.
    • Tune correct radio frequencies.
    • Recognize call signs.
    • Respond to ATC’s communications.
    • Use transponders.
    • And many more skills.

    Learn From Professional Instructional Videos

    • Scripted, articulated, and edited narration
    • Separate screens for each step
    • Animated highlights for key concepts
    • Succinct explanations for everything
    • Crystal clear audio quality
    • Approach charts included
    • Total video duration 26 minutes
    • File size: 956 MB

    Two Videos in One Package

    • One entire video for only ground procedures (12 min)
    • Separate video just for aerial procedures (14 min)

    Focus and Limits

    • Explains ATC for VFR in Microsoft Flight Simulator® 2020
    • Principles and methods can be applied to other simulators.
    • Discusses tuning communication radios.
    • Advises VFR weather selections.
    • Does not explain customizing ATC.

    Applies to All Aircraft That Normally Fly VFR

    • Cessna 152, 172, and 208B
    • Beech Baron, Bonanza, and King Air
    • Diamond DA40 and DA62
    • JMB VL3
    • And similar aircraft

    Purchase TopSkills - ATC for VFR for MSFS 2020

