  • Taburet - Nepal Cellular Towers for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-12-2021 06:14 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Nepal Cellular Towers for MSFS

    This dataset represents cellular towers locations for Nepal. According to the data in Nepal there are as of today approximately 20,000 cellular towers. We have collected the data and injected into the MSFS world to put these landmarks on the map. It look like in Nepal the cell towers have shorter range so this explain the higher number; this might also include 2, 3 and 4G masts of some kind recorded by the authority. Having said that, data from some countries could not be as precise as others; even if from official sources. The pylons average height 25 m and do include emissive night lighting to make them visible at night. The items are visible for as far as MSFS can display either at day or night.

    Coverage: Nepal. Basic map to show mast location included to give a general idea of where they are, although they are well visible even from inside a plane cockpit.

