  • Perfect Flight - FSX Missions - United Airlines Bundle Pack

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-12-2021 05:52 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Perfect Flight - FSX Missions - United Airlines Bundle Pack

    United Airlines, Inc., commonly referred to as United, is a major United States airline headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. It is the world's third-largest airline when measured by revenue. United operates a large domestic and international route network, with an extensive presence in the Asia-Pacific region. United is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world's largest airline alliance with a total of 28 member airlines. Regional service is operated by independent carriers under the brand name United Express.

    The package, designed by Perfect Flight to work with all versions of Flight Simulator X, recreates some short and middle-range flights covered by the United Airlines and adds more value and enjoyment to your desktop simulation experience.

    FSX Missions United Airlines Bundle Pack includes three products already released as single:

    • FSX Missions - United CRJ-700
    • FSX Missions - United B777-300
    • FSX Missions - United B737-800

    Product Features

    Fleet - The fleet includes:

    • Three variants of the Boeing 737-800
    • Three variants of the Boeing 777-300
    • A repaint for the default Bombardier CRJ-700

    Missions Pack – 88 featured missions with Flight briefing, Cabin preparation (Frequencies, Autopilot etc.), Step by step Check Lists Procedures (pre-start, taxi, before t/o, after t/o, descend, landing, parking) with prompt menu. Crew announcements, speed calls and restriction, Captain speaking, GPWS and much more! Fly for hours and hours of very enjoyment in a large range of scenarios and weather conditions.

    Custom Settings – Fully customizable with our exclusive Special Feature that lets you to use any plane of your choice and custom weather, time, date and season. No external module is required. Just install the special feature and use the FSX Free Flight Menu to fly with your favorite aircraft and scenario.

    PES (Passengers Entertainment System) – Missions also features the exclusive PES (Passengers Entertainment System), with five new and unreleased soundtracks. The PES is fully customizable with your own sound tracks.

    Complete documentation - Product includes Airport info and charts for all destinations and an useful User Guide

    Missions Feature

    • Interactive briefing
    • Pre-start checklist
    • Cockpit and cabin preparation (frequencies, autopilot, etc.)
    • Taxi checklist
    • Captain speaking taxi announcement
    • Flight attendant taxi briefing
    • Before takeoff checklist
    • Takeoff calls (60, 80, V1, Vr, V2, gear up, flaps up)
    • After takeoff checklist
    • 10000 feet warnings
    • Flight attendant announcement
    • 18000 feet warnings (altimeter)
    • Altitude alert
    • Descent checklist
    • Landing checklist
    • Flight attendant landing briefing
    • GPWS (2500, 1000, 500, 400, 300 200, MA, 100, 50, 40, 30, 20, 10)
    • After landing checklist
    • Flight attendant after landing briefing
    • Parking checklist

    Purchase Perfect Flight - FSX Missions - United Airlines Bundle Pack

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii atc autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    stinger2k2

    Where did you fly today ?

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...

    Last Post By: CLE_GrummanTiger Today, 07:38 PM Go to last post
    mtheory8

    How do you keep FSX interesting?

    Thread Starter: mtheory8

    Hi folks, What do you do on FSX to keep things interesting? Fun addons? try different planes? practice non-normal procedures? do ATW trips?...

    Last Post By: valero Today, 07:31 PM Go to last post
    valero

    MSFS and FSX

    Thread Starter: valero

    Is MSFS ready to accept planes from FSX? is this under development? Is it a possibility or am I dreaming?? (I'm mostly interested in the early...

    Last Post By: valero Today, 07:28 PM Go to last post
    CLE_GrummanTiger

    OnAir vs. Air Hauler 2

    Thread Starter: CLE_GrummanTiger

    Having has a taste of “career” mode with FSEconomy, I find myself wanting more out of that experience. Nothing wrong with FSEconomy, but it’s limited...

    Last Post By: Herc79 Today, 07:26 PM Go to last post