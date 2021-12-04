Piper Arrow Giveaway - Willy Hosts Martyn from Just Flight

This Sunday, 18th April at 1300z (2pm London, 9am Eastern), Willy Canuck chats with Martyn from Just Flight. To celebrate its award-winning release, we will be giving away a free licence for the Piper Arrow III to one lucky listener. Check out the entry details below.

Willy and Martyn talk about the amazing legacy of Just Flight as one of the premier flight simulation add-on studios for the last two decades. In a great conversation about past successes, the current acclaim of the Piper Arrow and upcoming releases, Martyn discusses his journey from flight simulation enthusiast to studio professional.

Set to a great mix of music, Willy will also give away a free copy of the Piper Arrow III for Flight Simulator 2020 to one lucky listener.

All entries must be received by Sunday, 18th April, 1100Zulu (12-Noon London Time, 7am Eastern).

