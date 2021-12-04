  • Aerosoft - Airport Alta for MSFS

    Aerosoft - Airport Alta for MSFS 2020

    The picturesque Altjafjord located Alta Airport (ENAT, ALF) is part of one of the most sparsely populated and most remote areas of northern Norway.

    This add-on for MSFS provides a very accurate and realistic recreation of Alta Airport, including high-detailed models and textures that were optimized for excellent visuals with great performance. Custom flag animations, runway light and night time effects create a lifelike and lively rendition of the Alta Airport.

    Aerosoft - Airport Alta for MSFS 2020

    Special highlights are the seasonal variations, including 3D snow that in combination with the customized terrain mesh provide an impressive atmosphere especially in winter. The mountains in the nearly 50 km² surroundings of the airport make for a challenging approach in an imposing ambience.

    Aerosoft - Airport Alta for MSFS 2020

    Features

    • Realistic recreation of Alta Airport (ENAT, ALF)
    • All airport buildings included in high detail
    • Models and textures based on photos taken at the airport
    • Created using optimal modelling and texturing techniques for optimal performance and visuals
    • PBR materials for objects and ground
    • Custom flag animations
    • Realistic HDR night time lighting
    • Custom approach and runway lights including lead in lights for RWY29
    • Terminal interior included
    • Custom static aircraft placed randomly
    • Large coverage of custom photo scenery

    Aerosoft - Airport Alta for MSFS 2020

