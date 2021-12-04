Just Flight - SC Designs - Blackbushe EGLK for MSFS

SC Designs' MSFS scenery of Blackbushe airport (EGLK) in Hampshire, England, provides an accurate rendition of the airport, with accurately modelled buildings, custom taxiways and runway which match real-world operations, dynamic lighting and PBR textures.

The scenery is fully compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator's dynamic weather and a PDF manual is included.

Features

Custom taxiways and runway to match real-world operations

Dynamic lighting

PBR textures

Fully-modelled buildings based on visits to the actual airport

Fully compatible with MSFS dynamic weather

Manual included

