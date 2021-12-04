Announcing LukeAirTool For MSFS 2020

LukeAirTool adds real cabin announcements to your flights from easyJet to Etihad, a free passenger simulator and more to enhance your sim experience!

Features

Cabin crew and passenger simulator

Pushback assistance

METAR

Airport charts

Collect score for your flights

Share and receive custom audio announcements

Share and receive seat layouts

Pilot pre-recorded announcements

Layout designer for your seatplans

PM System

Chat System (chat while flying)

Workshop (Download extras)

Over the air audio control (Beta and Donators only)

Coming Soon

Career Mode

Create and run your own virtual company

Work for a virtual company

Create your own routes for your company

Passenger Mood system

Economy system that is effected by real players

Voice Control

Buy/Sell stock

Cargo system, moving cargo around the world for profit

Download from FlightSim.Com file library