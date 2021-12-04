  • Announcing LukeAirTool For MSFS 2020

    Announcing LukeAirTool For MSFS 2020

    LukeAirTool adds real cabin announcements to your flights from easyJet to Etihad, a free passenger simulator and more to enhance your sim experience!

    Features

    • Cabin crew and passenger simulator
    • Pushback assistance
    • METAR
    • Airport charts
    • Collect score for your flights
    • Share and receive custom audio announcements
    • Share and receive seat layouts
    • Pilot pre-recorded announcements
    • Layout designer for your seatplans
    • PM System
    • Chat System (chat while flying)
    • Workshop (Download extras)
    • Over the air audio control (Beta and Donators only)

    Coming Soon

    • Career Mode
    • Create and run your own virtual company
    • Work for a virtual company
    • Create your own routes for your company
    • Passenger Mood system
    • Economy system that is effected by real players
    • Voice Control
    • Buy/Sell stock
    • Cargo system, moving cargo around the world for profit

    Download from FlightSim.Com file library

