Announcing LukeAirTool For MSFS 2020

LukeAirTool adds real cabin announcements to your flights from easyJet to Etihad, a free passenger simulator and more to enhance your sim experience!
Features
- Cabin crew and passenger simulator
- Pushback assistance
- METAR
- Airport charts
- Collect score for your flights
- Share and receive custom audio announcements
- Share and receive seat layouts
- Pilot pre-recorded announcements
- Layout designer for your seatplans
- PM System
- Chat System (chat while flying)
- Workshop (Download extras)
- Over the air audio control (Beta and Donators only)
Coming Soon
- Career Mode
- Create and run your own virtual company
- Work for a virtual company
- Create your own routes for your company
- Passenger Mood system
- Economy system that is effected by real players
- Voice Control
- Buy/Sell stock
- Cargo system, moving cargo around the world for profit