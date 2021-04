Just Flight Previews 146 Professional XP

A small teaser video just to whet the appetite of what's to come as we edge closer to the release of the 146 Professional.

Base package will include 100/200/300 variants along with the QT/QC/RAF variants too. The X-Plane FMC unit will feature and soon after release we'll also be adding a custom coded FMC that's currently in development.