Stairport Announces EGTP Perranporth MSFS

In the Aerosoft forums, a preview of the next MSFS 2020 scenery from Stairport has recently been published. They are reported to be working on EGTP Perranporth Airfield, located in Cornwall, UK. Originally a WWII RAF fighter station, it's now a GA airport run by the Perranporth Flying Club though some of the original WWII base features can still be seen.

Source