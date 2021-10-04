MilViz FG-1D Corsair Released For MSFS 2020

One of the most visually distinctive fighters developed during the Second World War, this famous fighter-bomber with its iconic inverted gull wing is ready for deployment and eager to grace your simulated skies.

Created exclusively for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, our Corsair features an intricate flight model, gorgeous high definition textures, and an extremely detailed 3D model.

Features

Custom soundset provided by SimAcoustics

Painstakingly modelled internal and external models

In-depth systems simulation from the real flight manual

Realistic and accurate flight dynamics

21 HD liveries provided by 3DReach

War Emergency Power (water injection)

Source