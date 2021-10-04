Verticalsim Releases KFAY Fayetteville XP11

Experience what it feels like to be a regional airline pilot with the newly released KFAY - Fayetteville Regional Airport for X-Plane 11. Explore the beautiful area of North Carolina where no scenery has ever been released before!

With a combination of heavy GA, business jets, and commercial service, it provides something for everyone no matter what type of aircraft you're into! American Eagle, Delta, and Delta Connection offer daily commuter services to major hubs such as Charlotte/Douglas International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

