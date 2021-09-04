DCS World Introduces Maverick Missile Update

In the 2.7 update for DCS World, the developers will introduce space stabilization for the optically guided Maverick. The update, going by the comments, is due out on the 14th of this month:

In the 2.7 update for DCS World, we will introduce space stabilization for the optically guided Maverick versions using the Display Management Switch (DMS). While holding the DMS switch forward, the Maverick will enter space stabilization mode and allow you to slew the seeker more easily onto a target. While in space stabilization, the Maverick seeker will stabilize along a heading, but will mover forward at the same speed as the aircraft. By placing the Maverick seeker crosshair over a target and releasing the DMS switch, the seeker will attempt to acquire a tracking lock on the target.

Source