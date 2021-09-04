Willy Canuck Hosts Filbert Flies

This Sunday, April 8th at 1300z (2pm London, 9am Eastern), Willy Canuck hosts Flight Simulation’s smoothest YouTube streamer, Filbert Flies.

"A Vodka Martini at 30,000 feet, shaken – not stirred"

This week, Willy chats with Filbert about his popular YouTube channel, “Filbert Flies”. Now approaching 7,000 subscribers, Filbert delights sim fans weekly with procedural flying on the FBW 320 and Aerosoft’s recent CRJ release, not to mention a multitude of General Aviation aircraft. His audio-friendly dulcet tones and relaxing music provide the perfect backdrop to some amazing streams mimicking real-life aviation routes around the World.

Willy and Filbert chat about his life with flight simulation and how his once-considered secret hobby has now become a point of celebration with friends and colleagues as he delights fans on YouTube with his charm, competent flying and world-exploring adventures.

Set to an eclectic mix of music from all genres, grab your cocktail and put your feet up as we take to the skies with the infectious charm of Filbert and his mile-high sky lounge.

