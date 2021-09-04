  • Willy Canuck Hosts Filbert Flies

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-09-2021 11:16 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Willy Canuck hosts Filbert Flies

    This Sunday, April 8th at 1300z (2pm London, 9am Eastern), Willy Canuck hosts Flight Simulation’s smoothest YouTube streamer, Filbert Flies.

    "A Vodka Martini at 30,000 feet, shaken – not stirred"

    This week, Willy chats with Filbert about his popular YouTube channel, “Filbert Flies”. Now approaching 7,000 subscribers, Filbert delights sim fans weekly with procedural flying on the FBW 320 and Aerosoft’s recent CRJ release, not to mention a multitude of General Aviation aircraft. His audio-friendly dulcet tones and relaxing music provide the perfect backdrop to some amazing streams mimicking real-life aviation routes around the World.

    Willy and Filbert chat about his life with flight simulation and how his once-considered secret hobby has now become a point of celebration with friends and colleagues as he delights fans on YouTube with his charm, competent flying and world-exploring adventures.

    Set to an eclectic mix of music from all genres, grab your cocktail and put your feet up as we take to the skies with the infectious charm of Filbert and his mile-high sky lounge.

    Source
    Talk to Willy Canuck - have your say and appear on the show
    FilbertFlies channel on Youtube

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    CLE_GrummanTiger

    More hours in "ground school" than actual flying!

    Thread Starter: CLE_GrummanTiger

    I don't know about you guys, but I've been spending tons of time learning about a great many things to do with flying in this fine piece of software....

    Last Post By: CLE_GrummanTiger Today, 12:06 PM Go to last post
    usb777

    FSX and Paging File

    Thread Starter: usb777

    Maybe the wrong place to post but recently I have been getting a low memory warning on my FSX computer and as you can see from my signature here it...

    Last Post By: Luke Today, 11:57 AM Go to last post
    rafalrafal

    dds repaints

    Thread Starter: rafalrafal

    Hi everyone, I am not sure if this is something that belongs to FSX thread or perhaps I should redirect my FSX "story" to hardware related section,...

    Last Post By: rafalrafal Today, 08:14 AM Go to last post
    AlyMac

    DC-3 Dakota Cockpit

    Thread Starter: AlyMac

    I should have posted this earlier on here. Im building a simple home cockpit out of a DC-6 Control wheel (ex TASSA fleet 1948 Douglas DC-6 C/N...

    Last Post By: AlyMac Today, 07:48 AM Go to last post