  • Taburet - USA VFR Cellular Towers for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-08-2021 06:26 PM  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - USA VFR Cellular Towers for MSFS

    This dataset represents cellular tower locations recorded by the Federal Communications Commission. According to the data in the United States there are as today 24,047 cellular towers. We have collected the data and injected into the MSFS world to put these landmarks on the map. The pylons average height 25 m and do include emissive night lighting to ensure are visible at night. The items are visible for as far as MSFS can display either at day or night.

    Coverage: United States including Alaska, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, America Samoa.

    Purchase Taburet - USA VFR Cellular Towers for MSFS
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

