  • Wings Over Flanders Fields: Between Heaven & Hell II Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-08-2021  
    0 Comments

    Wings Over Flanders Fields: Between Heaven & Hell II is available to buy now.

    OBD is proud to bring you our unashamedly single-player WW1 flight simulator: WOFF BH&H II.

    What many are now saying is the most immersive flight simulator available for World War One, be more absorbed into WW1 Air War than ever before.

    Immerse yourself in one of over 500 historically accurate fighter and bomber squadrons, located in the historically correct location with the correct aircraft (over 80 flyable) of the time, anywhere along the Western front during WW1, or defend England from Gotha and Zeppelin raids!

    Spanning the period from 1915 through to the Armistice in November 1918 with front-lines that move as they did, there is no other flight sim that can bring you the accuracy and feel of being a WW1 pilot, and all of the dangers associated with it!

    Source

