Aeroplane Heaven Previews AS1000 And AS3x Units

    Aeroplane Heaven have shared some preview images of the AS1000 and AS3x units found in their upcoming Mustang for MSFS:

    We're putting off, for as long as possible, the riveting task of ... riveting the Mustang. So here are the WW2 era AS1000 and AS3x units.

    Completely optional, AS3x will have a working autopilot (stock functionality), the AS1000 is a big unit so it won't have the autopilot (is being used for a larger classic aeroplane which will have an AP). And yes we've got something else planned for people who want to keep it the full vintage 40's experience.

