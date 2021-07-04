  • VSKYLABS Update on Aeroprakt A22-LS Project XP

    Nels_Anderson
    VSKYLABS Update on Aeroprakt A22-LS Project XP

    The VSKYLABS Aeroprakt A22-LS Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research (coming soon!). Release window was set to the last week of April 2021, if all goes as expected!

    Here are a couple of screen shots showing some recent renderings of the evolving project. A compete, easy-to-use paint-kit is being prepared and will be included in the project!

    The VSKYLABS Aeroprakt A22-LS Project is designed and developed with the real-A22 manual/POH being one of the core reference materials. This allows the virtual pilot to operate the VSKYLABS A22 following the familiar procedures and checklists.

    The project introduces a highly-defined Aeroprakt A22 aircraft simulation with the focus on flight dynamics, aircraft performance and handling qualities. The project is also designed to allow a complete flying experience in VR (Virtual Reality). It includes a comprehensive FMOD sound pack as well.

    Stay tuned, as the last week of April is just around the corner!

