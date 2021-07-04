PrealSoft - HD Cities - Istanbul for FSX/P3D

Istanbul, formerly known as Byzantium and Constantinople, is the most populous city in Turkey and the country's economic, cultural and historic center. Istanbul is a transcontinental city in Eurasia, straddling the Bosporus strait (which separates Europe and Asia) between the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea. Its commercial and historical center lies on the European side and about a third of its population lives in suburbs on the Asian side of the Bosporus. With a total population of around fifteen million residents in its metropolitan area, Istanbul is one of the world's largest cities by population, ranking as the world's fifteenth-largest city and the largest city in Europe. The city is the administrative center of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (coterminous with Istanbul Province).

Features

High definition photoreal texture 0.5 m/px

Spring/summer texture (day and night)

Autogen (buildings/trees) covering all the map

Customized autogen texture (Turkish style)

3D customized buildings and landmarks

Misc objects, ships

Compatible with:

FTX Global

Taxi2Gate Istanbul LTBA

SceneryTR Istanbul LTFJ

SceneryTR Istanbul LTFM

Purchase PrealSoft - HD Cities - Istanbul for FSX/P3D