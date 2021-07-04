Aerosoft - Airport Wasserkuppe for MSFS

The Wasserkuppe is known to pilots as the "cradle of gliding" and is located in the Hessian district of Fulda. The airfield of the same name together with the region is one of the historical hotspots in aviation.

For the Microsoft Flight Simulator, the Wasserkuppe was implemented with the latest technologies to apply the best possible simulation feeling. Most exciting is the difficult approach and landing on the sloped runway on the highest mountain of the Röhn. Of course, important landmarks are also shown. This version includes important POIs, such as the Radome, which dates back to the times of the Cold War and is now a listed building/object.

Features

Custom buildings covering the airfield and the surrounding area

Custom orthophoto covering the airport and surrounding

Seasonal animations for various objects

Radome and Fliegerdenkmal POI included

Realistic runway slope profile

Custom static aircrafts depending on weather and season

Gliders flying in the vicinity (if weather permits)

