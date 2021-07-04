  • Aerosoft - Airport Wasserkuppe for MSFS

    Aerosoft - Airport Wasserkuppe for MSFS

    The Wasserkuppe is known to pilots as the "cradle of gliding" and is located in the Hessian district of Fulda. The airfield of the same name together with the region is one of the historical hotspots in aviation.

    For the Microsoft Flight Simulator, the Wasserkuppe was implemented with the latest technologies to apply the best possible simulation feeling. Most exciting is the difficult approach and landing on the sloped runway on the highest mountain of the Röhn. Of course, important landmarks are also shown. This version includes important POIs, such as the Radome, which dates back to the times of the Cold War and is now a listed building/object.

    Features

    • Custom buildings covering the airfield and the surrounding area
    • Custom orthophoto covering the airport and surrounding
    • Seasonal animations for various objects
    • Radome and Fliegerdenkmal POI included
    • Realistic runway slope profile
    • Custom static aircrafts depending on weather and season
    • Gliders flying in the vicinity (if weather permits)

