  KerrSpectives - Scottish Highland Memories

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-07-2021  
    KERRSPECTIVES - Scottish Highland Memories

    With Kenneth J Kerr

    Introduction

    I've been meaning to write this article for more than three months. Originally it was going to come out in conjunction with the release of UK2000's EGPE Inverness airport, and I appreciated greatly getting a review copy of that product. Then, I wrote an initial draft, only to see that the UK update for MSFS was supposedly imminent, so I scrapped the draft and waited and waited and waited. Well, at last, the UK update has arrived, and it's time for another KerrSpective, as I reminisce about Highland Memories, and give an unashamed push for UK2000 in the process.

    I first experienced the Highlands of Scotland as a teenager, when our family started taking annual vacations at Fort Augustus, on the south point of Loch Ness. Coming from a steel town in the English midlands, the Highlands represented a breath of fresh air in more ways than one. I fell in love with the lochs, glens, and silver seas, and so did my folks. As a result, we relocated from Corby, Northants, up to Fort Augustus in 1979. The Highlands were no longer a vacation spot, they were now home.

    I lived at Fort Augustus for about a year and a half before moving south again for career purposes. But, three years later, I was back again. I bought a house in Inverness, on the east side of the city, at Culloden. And bonus, I was under the approach to EGPE, Inverness Dalcross Airport. I remained there until emigrating to Canada in 1988, and you can read about that in my previous KerrSpective on Brampton-Caledon Airport near Toronto.

    I have now been away from the Highlands for 33 years. Once again I wonder where the time went. And so, as with the previous article, I am re-living old experiences and revisiting old haunts with MSFS. So just how good a job does Asobo do here? And did the update make it better? Let's find out in this mixture of memory, hangar talk, and review.

