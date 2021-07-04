Delta Heritage Airpark Released For MSFS

Experience the wonderful lower Vancouver mainland and the Pacific Northwest in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020! With many hand placed details and finely crafted models, experience the beautiful scenery of Vancouver, Washington, and surrounding areas. This unique airport features a manicured grass runway, Mary's Place restaurant, Aircraft building and restoration shops, and many more details to search for and find!

This scenery features:

Accurate airport data

Fully custom and true to life airport models

Full usage of MSFS physically based rendering technologies

HDR lighting

Corrected mesh

Added nearby landmark and iconic location markers

Custom corrected mesh

Custom vegetation models

