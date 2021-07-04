DCS Previews F/A-18C Radar Modes

DCS: F/A-18C Hornet new radar modes: In the next big update for the Hornet, we will add two, new radar modes: Wide Auto-Acquisition (WACQ) and SPOT.

The WACQ mode has both a fixed 6-bar, 30-degrees (60-degrees total) of azimuth at 10 nm range and an uncaged mode that allows the TDC to slew the space-stabilized scan center.

SPOT mode enables you to designate a location within the tactical area of the air-to-air radar display and depress and hold the TDC to initiate a 22-degree search centered on the TDC location.

Source

