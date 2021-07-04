  • HJG 21st Anniversary Web Site Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-07-2021 09:48 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    HJG 21st Anniversary Web Site Update

    HJG "Biggest Ever & 21ST Anniversary" web site update.

    HJG (Historic Jetliners Group) has pleasure announcing its first release for 2021 and "BIGGEST EVER" web site update .... all in conjunction with the groups 21st anniversary celebrations.

    HJG's 21st Anniversary 2000-2021

    This latest HJG web site update is a celebration of the group passing over this significant chronological marker beacon .... being composed of some 163 "NEW" textures for its virtual B707, B717-200, B727, B737, C-135, DC-9, DC-10, L-1011 TRISTAR, MD-80, and MD-90 flight line (for FS2004 and FSX) .... featuring the liveries of operators from Africa, Australia, Austria, Afghanistan, Belarus, Brasil, China, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Uruguay, the USA (and Hawaii), Venezuela, and former Yugoslavia .... or what might otherwise be better described as "a passage through time and aviation history represented by a virtual squadron of PAX/freight and tourist charter as well as corporate and government VIP aircraft subjects, resplendent in definitive period, recent/current, experimental, as well hybrid celebratory liveries .... some of which represent the greatest as well as least known among classic and rare aircraft/operator subjects in both civil and military aviation dating from the 1970's until the present day" .... whilst also not forgetting a single "Texture Easter Egg" in the form of the early 1960's era livery for a major US operator and which is offered as a fictious "WHAT IF" concept.

    BUT .... there's more ....

    In addition to the above texture offerings .... HJG have also released 14X "UPDATED" aircraft base packs for its B717-200, MD-80, and MD-90 simulations. These "NEW" base packs each contain FDE revisions that resolve a number of long standing performance related issues associated with these simulations.

    AND .... still there's more ....

    A total of 9 "NEW" sound packs have also been released .... all of which have been based on actual RW recordings of each engine type represented. This audio has been customized for the HJG DC-9 and MD-80 simulations and is offered as separate FS2004 and FSX native files.

    The combined content of this latest and greatest ever HJG web site update/21st birthday celebration results in a combined release of some 186 "NEW" and "UPGRADED" files in total.

    For further information concerning HJG's latest and 21st anniversary offerings please refer to today's following-linked forum announcement ....

    Forum Announcement

    HJG's located at the following web site address:

    www.simviation.com/hjg/

    1. Categories:
    2. FS2004,
    3. FSX,
    4. HN,
    5. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    sirprince39426

    ctd

    Thread Starter: sirprince39426

    I am having a new problem with FS2004 running on windows 7. When I start fs2004 then select create a flight and select aircraft and then flight...

    Last Post By: ViperPilot2 Today, 11:17 AM Go to last post
    Apollo212

    Psu Problem

    Thread Starter: Apollo212

    Hi i have a 1200watt power supply unit in my tower and just lately there as been a popping sound when i turn the power on via a trailing lead its all...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 11:07 AM Go to last post
    CLE_GrummanTiger

    Trying to create approach in Little NavMap

    Thread Starter: CLE_GrummanTiger

    So I've been educating myself on the art of IFR flying and I think, for the most part, I have it down. My only confusion thus far is the approach. On...

    Last Post By: CLE_GrummanTiger Today, 10:59 AM Go to last post
    GreasedLanding

    Vegetation/Tree Variety

    Thread Starter: GreasedLanding

    I use the premium edition and it appears that the trees have very little variation. No conifers or palm trees. I flew FSX a number of years ago and...

    Last Post By: gxm149 Today, 10:17 AM Go to last post