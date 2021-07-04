HJG 21st Anniversary Web Site Update

HJG "Biggest Ever & 21ST Anniversary" web site update.

HJG (Historic Jetliners Group) has pleasure announcing its first release for 2021 and "BIGGEST EVER" web site update .... all in conjunction with the groups 21st anniversary celebrations.

HJG's 21st Anniversary 2000-2021

This latest HJG web site update is a celebration of the group passing over this significant chronological marker beacon .... being composed of some 163 "NEW" textures for its virtual B707, B717-200, B727, B737, C-135, DC-9, DC-10, L-1011 TRISTAR, MD-80, and MD-90 flight line (for FS2004 and FSX) .... featuring the liveries of operators from Africa, Australia, Austria, Afghanistan, Belarus, Brasil, China, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Uruguay, the USA (and Hawaii), Venezuela, and former Yugoslavia .... or what might otherwise be better described as "a passage through time and aviation history represented by a virtual squadron of PAX/freight and tourist charter as well as corporate and government VIP aircraft subjects, resplendent in definitive period, recent/current, experimental, as well hybrid celebratory liveries .... some of which represent the greatest as well as least known among classic and rare aircraft/operator subjects in both civil and military aviation dating from the 1970's until the present day" .... whilst also not forgetting a single "Texture Easter Egg" in the form of the early 1960's era livery for a major US operator and which is offered as a fictious "WHAT IF" concept.

BUT .... there's more ....

In addition to the above texture offerings .... HJG have also released 14X "UPDATED" aircraft base packs for its B717-200, MD-80, and MD-90 simulations. These "NEW" base packs each contain FDE revisions that resolve a number of long standing performance related issues associated with these simulations.

AND .... still there's more ....

A total of 9 "NEW" sound packs have also been released .... all of which have been based on actual RW recordings of each engine type represented. This audio has been customized for the HJG DC-9 and MD-80 simulations and is offered as separate FS2004 and FSX native files.

The combined content of this latest and greatest ever HJG web site update/21st birthday celebration results in a combined release of some 186 "NEW" and "UPGRADED" files in total.

For further information concerning HJG's latest and 21st anniversary offerings please refer to today's following-linked forum announcement ....

Forum Announcement

HJG's located at the following web site address:

www.simviation.com/hjg/