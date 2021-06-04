  • Taburet - USA VFR Radio and TV Masts for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-06-2021 06:28 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - USA VFR Radio and TV Masts for MSFS

    This dataset represents FM transmission towers and TV tower locations recorded by the Federal Communications Commission. According to the data in the United States there are as today 19,212 FM transmission tower and 2030 digital station transmitters. We have collected the data and injected it into the world of MSFS radio and TV masts to put these landmarks on the map. The masts are of average height between 25 to 30 m and do included emissive night lighting to ensure they are visible at night. The items are visible for as far as MSFS can display either at day or night.

    Coverage: United States including Alaska, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, American Samoa.

    Purchase Taburet - USA VFR Radio and TV Masts for MSFS
    See all Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: masts, taburet, towers

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    nbata1234

    Instant object s

    Thread Starter: nbata1234

    Good afternoon, I downloaded instant object studio and created objects in the sim, however when I try to add them on instant scenery a message...

    Last Post By: nbata1234 Today, 07:28 PM Go to last post
    stinger2k2

    Where did you fly today ?

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...

    Last Post By: Aptosflier Today, 07:19 PM Go to last post
    Flyguybc

    FSX versus FS2004 - Should I install FSX ( I cannot run FS2020 on my computer)

    Thread Starter: Flyguybc

    Hi there First off, yes I know that these are very old sims but I am not able to upgrade my current computer to be able to run FS2020 (believe me...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 06:41 PM Go to last post
    ViperPilot2

    Da Plane don't Work...

    Thread Starter: ViperPilot2

    Hello! I came across a FS 2002 model of the Found Bearhawk in the File Library and figured it would work in FS9. WRONG. After installing the...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 06:37 PM Go to last post