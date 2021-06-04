Taburet - USA VFR Radio and TV Masts for MSFS

This dataset represents FM transmission towers and TV tower locations recorded by the Federal Communications Commission. According to the data in the United States there are as today 19,212 FM transmission tower and 2030 digital station transmitters. We have collected the data and injected it into the world of MSFS radio and TV masts to put these landmarks on the map. The masts are of average height between 25 to 30 m and do included emissive night lighting to ensure they are visible at night. The items are visible for as far as MSFS can display either at day or night.

Coverage: United States including Alaska, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, American Samoa.

