Wings Over Flanders Fields Update

We've covered Wings Over Flanders Fields: Between Heaven & Hell II quite a bit recently, and it now looks like it's almost ready to be released.

Whilst we're waiting though, here are a few more screen shots from the team showing off some of the details found in the game:

WOFF BH&H II brings you the player, full immersion in the WWI Air War like nothing else.

Be absorbed in desperate fighting over No Mans Land and beyond. Fight over the most extensive and largest WW1 battlefield ever created in a flight simulator.

Immerse yourself in one of over 500 historically accurate fighter and bomber squadrons, located in the historically correct location with the correct aircraft (over 80 flyable) of the time, anywhere along the Western front during WW1, or defend England from Gotha and Zeppelin raids!

Source

Wings Over Flanders Field "Between Heaven & Hell II" Update