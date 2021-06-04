BushtalkRadio / BushtalkClient For MSFS 2020

Have you given up on your travel plans for the foreseeable future? Become a virtual tourist with this free add-on for MSFS2020! Explore the world while listening to thousands of audio tours from the comfort of your cockpit.

Bushtalk Radio is a community driven project with the aim to fill the vast world of MSFS with thousands of interesting landmarks and POIs. Each landmark will have an audio tour will play as you approach it.

We have audio tours for all in-game POIs (including World Updates for Japan, USA & UK) as well as thousands of community submitted content with more being added every day: mountains, lakes, famous buildings, volcanoes, historical battles or a random bit local trivia - there's something for everyone.

Users can add custom locations and write their own audio tours. Just write an interesting, witty script and we'll create the audio tour for you. Not the creative type? Autogenerate one with our Wikipedia Import tool, we won't judge you. We want to introduce players to amazing locations around the world. Add them as part of your next bush trip or fly aimlessly and stumble into something special.

