Jorge Isaccs Airport (IATA code: LMA, ICAO code: SKLM) Colombian air terminal located in the municipality of Albania (La Guajira). Currently, it does not have a regular commercial operation but it is the main air access point of the El Cerrejón coal mine, which is its current operator and who has an agreement with the Helicol airline for the required charter flights.
Features
- Photo-realistic ground textures based on aerial images
- PBR textures
- Photo-realistic textures for buildings, vehicles, etc.
- Airport objects
- Optimized for good performance
- 3D grass
- Custom lighting
