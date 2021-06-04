Sierrasim - Jorge Isaacs Airport - La Mina

Jorge Isaccs Airport (IATA code: LMA, ICAO code: SKLM) Colombian air terminal located in the municipality of Albania (La Guajira). Currently, it does not have a regular commercial operation but it is the main air access point of the El Cerrejón coal mine, which is its current operator and who has an agreement with the Helicol airline for the required charter flights.

Features

Photo-realistic ground textures based on aerial images

PBR textures

Photo-realistic textures for buildings, vehicles, etc.

Airport objects

Optimized for good performance

3D grass

Custom lighting

