Verticalsim Announces Fayetteville For X-Plane 11

    I'd like to announce my next project for X-Plane 11! Fayetteville Regional Airport (KFAY), also known as Grannis Field, is a public use airport in Cumberland County, North Carolina, United States. Located near the city of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

    The airport has two runways and is served by a two-concourse terminal for commercial aviation and one separate terminal for general aviation traffic. Currently, Fayetteville Regional Airport is served by Delta Air Lines and Delta Connection, American Eagle offers direct flights to Charlotte/Douglas International Airport. Delta and Delta Connection offer direct service to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

    Features

    • All new 4k PBR texturing using Substance Painter profiles built specifically for XP11
    • Ortho imagery covering the airport and surroundings
    • Hand placed trees in and around the airport
    • Accurate airport layout and architecture for 2021
    • HDR night lighting matching real world photos
    • Interiors on Signature FBO and terminal (airside only)
    • Airport vehicles and car traffic

    Thanks to user scottybob64 for the tip.

