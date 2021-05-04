  • FlyByWire Answers Rumors About Their A32NX Project

    FlyByWire Answers Rumors About Their A32NX Project

    In a recent Facebook post, FlyByWire Simulations have provided clarification on certain rumors going around regarding their A32NX project:

    We would like to offer some clarifications regarding the recent announcement.

    The A32NX project will remain free and open-source forever. There have been many false claims of the plane becoming a payware add-on, and fake images showing the plane costing 90 EUR on the Marketplace. We want to make clear that the Marketplace offering is going to be free, and will simply be an additional option to download our Stable releases.

    In addition to this, our upcoming A380X add-on is also going to be free and open-source as soon as public alpha v0.1.0 opens up. Any speculation of either project becoming payware is completely incorrect.

    The A32NX Project is a community driven open source project to create a free Airbus A320neo in Microsoft Flight Simulator that is as close to reality as possible. It aims to enhance the default A320neo by improving the systems depth and functionality to bring it up to payware-level, all for free.

