Tutorial: DME Arc to ILS Approach

This video tutorial demonstrates a DME arc to ILS approach, flying the TBM 930 in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Using Microsoft Flight Simulator, the basics of a DME arc are covered along with descriptions and how to fly a DME arc. After the DME arc is intercepted in the TBM 930, the arc is flown until the lead radial where the localizer is intercepted and the ILS is flown.

Tip: To determine when to turn on to the arc, use 1 nm lead per 100 knots of speed. So, 150=1.5 nm. 1.5 miles from the arc, start the turn to intercept the arc.

As always thank you to Navigraph for use of their subscription service.

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.