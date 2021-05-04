Sierrasim Simulation - SKMD Olaya Herrera Airport for MSFS

Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport (Spanish: Aeropuerto Olaya Herrera) (IATA: EOH, ICAO: SKMD) is an airport located in Medellín, Colombia, that serves regional and domestic flights. Additionally, the airport is used by general aviation and features several hangars for charters. Olaya Herrera is the second busiest airport in Colombia by number of flights.

Today, it is considered the main regional airport of the country due to the large number of scheduled and charter flights operated to and from the airport. It was formerly known as Medellin International Airport prior to the construction of José María Córdova International Airport in the nearby municipality of Rionegro, 19 km (12 mi) east of Medellin. Between the two airports, there were more than 3.5 million passengers per year, which makes it the second busiest passenger city in Colombia after Bogota.

Features

Aerial images of the environment

PBR textures

Airport model details

Adjacent buildings

Emblematic buildings of the Medellin city (Atanasio Girardot Stadium, EPM building, Coltejer Building, Alpujarra Buildings, Bancolombia Building)

Sloped runway

Airport hangars

