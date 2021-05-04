Perfect Flight - North America IFR for MSFS

North America IFR is a mission pack that allows you to experience IFR flights over the US skies. Fly for hours classic routes in a realistic aeronautical environment in an new-brand Airbus A320neo painted in American Airlines colors.

The interiors of the aircraft has also been customized to offer you the maximum realism and to make you step into the role of a real American Airlines Captain!

Missions are available into the ACTIVITIES/BUSH TRIP but but unlike traditional bush trips structure, they work in conjunction with the ATC engine. So you can interact with the Air Traffic Control to simulate real life flight operations. Test your knowledge and skills in this particular aspect of the instrument flight!

You start each mission with the plane parked at the gate, cold & dark, so you have the complete control and responsibility of any aspect of the planned route.

In addition, the missions take advantage of the Microsoft TTS technology and you will receive extra information about the flight by voice.

Product Features

Fleet - New livery for the default Airbus A320neo in American Airlines colors with exterior and interior textures in ultra high 8k resolution. Texture are fully compatible with Asobo A320 and with A32NX FlyByWire Simulation addon. You can use the provided plane or any already in your fleet, as well.

Missions Pack - 10 IFR flights completely integrated with the ATC system, with Taxi announcement, Speed calls, Stall and Overspeed monitoring and warnings, Gear, Flaps and Altitude check and more. Fly for hours in a large range of scenarios and enjoy a most realistic flight experience in a real aeronautical world ambience.

Custom Settings - You can fly the missions with preset settings or change weather, season, date and time. You can refuel the plane in any time and you have full access to Checklists and Assistance Options. Multiplayer feature is also enabled, so you can fly online with your friends.

Complete Documentation - In addition to a useful User Guide, product includes easy access to official AIP documentation (Airport, Arrival, Approach, Departure) for all Departure/Arrival Airports.

