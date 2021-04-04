Review: Pyreegue Lviv Danylo Halytskyi Airport



In this video review, FilbertFlies takes a look at Lviv Danylo Halytskyi Airport, created by Pyreegue for Microsoft Flight Simulator. He is so impressed with the detail of the scenery he calls it "stunning". Details like the terminal interior, animated VIP's, etc. make for a great experience.

About Lviv Airport

Welcome to the City of Lions - Lviv in Ukraine, located in the geographical heart of Europe. Danylo Halytskyi International Airport "Lviv" is the biggest airport in Western Ukraine. Its route network consists of more than 60 destinations across Europe and Middle East.

For the Euro-2012 championship the new air-terminal complex was built at the airport. New terminal "A" with a total area of 39 thousand square meters has 9 departure gates, 4 of which are jet bridges, 28 check-in desks, 18 passport control checkpoints and 12 aviation security control checkpoints, and all of that is modeled in this scenery for you to enjoy.

Scenery Features

Terminal Carcass made with AutoCAD to almost identically replicate the real building

Custom Animated Jetways with dynamic hood to perfectly fit any airframe.

Custom Ground polygons with custom markings and dirt

ILS/VOR data according to latest AIP (On-line ready)

2021 layout

Custom night lighting

PBR textures for every object

Optimized LODs and textures for smooth performance

Animated vehicles on aprons

Default ATC/Traffic integration

Parallax Window Mapping for a visual 3D Interior effect

Lviv Arena, Lviv State Aircraft Repair Plant, Socar Gas Station included

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

