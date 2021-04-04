  • Review: Pyreegue Lviv Danylo Halytskyi Airport

    Nels_Anderson
    By FilbertFlies

     

    In this video review, FilbertFlies takes a look at Lviv Danylo Halytskyi Airport, created by Pyreegue for Microsoft Flight Simulator. He is so impressed with the detail of the scenery he calls it "stunning". Details like the terminal interior, animated VIP's, etc. make for a great experience.

    About Lviv Airport

    Welcome to the City of Lions - Lviv in Ukraine, located in the geographical heart of Europe. Danylo Halytskyi International Airport "Lviv" is the biggest airport in Western Ukraine. Its route network consists of more than 60 destinations across Europe and Middle East.

    For the Euro-2012 championship the new air-terminal complex was built at the airport. New terminal "A" with a total area of 39 thousand square meters has 9 departure gates, 4 of which are jet bridges, 28 check-in desks, 18 passport control checkpoints and 12 aviation security control checkpoints, and all of that is modeled in this scenery for you to enjoy.

    Scenery Features

    • Terminal Carcass made with AutoCAD to almost identically replicate the real building
    • Custom Animated Jetways with dynamic hood to perfectly fit any airframe.
    • Custom Ground polygons with custom markings and dirt
    • ILS/VOR data according to latest AIP (On-line ready)
    • 2021 layout
    • Custom night lighting
    • PBR textures for every object
    • Optimized LODs and textures for smooth performance
    • Animated vehicles on aprons
    • Default ATC/Traffic integration
    • Parallax Window Mapping for a visual 3D Interior effect
    • Lviv Arena, Lviv State Aircraft Repair Plant, Socar Gas Station included

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

     

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Purchase Pyreegue Dev Co - Lviv International Airport

