CaptainSim 737-300 Base Pack P3D Available In Early Access

The 737-300 BASE PACK delivers highly detailed and accurate digital replica of the Boeing 737-300 wearing Captain Sim House livery.
Cockpit
- Functional flight deck loaded with advanced systems simulation (FMC/LNAV/VNAV/WXR/EGPWS etc.)
- Retrofit EICAS option (coming soon)
- Cockpit states, PAX and payload configuration and management via FMC
- High resolution textures
- 18 aux 2D panels
- Custom views
- GlaCS (glass rain effects)
Exterior And Cabin
- Model of the Boeing 737-300 with CFM56-3B engines.
- Numerous variants of optional equipment (winglets, antennas, etc)
- Cabin with 3D windows, interior, stewardess and animated pilots
- Hundreds of realistic animations including wing flex
- Custom visual effects including volumetric lighting
Misc Features
- 2-in-1 installer (P3D4/5)
- Realistic flight model
- Authentic TSS sound set
- ACE (Aircraft Configuration Editor)
- Growing number of easily installable free liveries
- Repaint kit
- Navigraph FMC navdata including TP with AIRAC support
- Updater
- Manual
- Sim Ops