CaptainSim 737-300 Base Pack P3D Available In Early Access

The 737-300 BASE PACK delivers highly detailed and accurate digital replica of the Boeing 737-300 wearing Captain Sim House livery.

Cockpit

Functional flight deck loaded with advanced systems simulation (FMC/LNAV/VNAV/WXR/EGPWS etc.)

Retrofit EICAS option (coming soon)

Cockpit states, PAX and payload configuration and management via FMC

High resolution textures

18 aux 2D panels

Custom views

GlaCS (glass rain effects)

Exterior And Cabin

Model of the Boeing 737-300 with CFM56-3B engines.

Numerous variants of optional equipment (winglets, antennas, etc)

Cabin with 3D windows, interior, stewardess and animated pilots

Hundreds of realistic animations including wing flex

Custom visual effects including volumetric lighting

Misc Features

2-in-1 installer (P3D4/5)

Realistic flight model

Authentic TSS sound set

ACE (Aircraft Configuration Editor)

Growing number of easily installable free liveries

Repaint kit

Navigraph FMC navdata including TP with AIRAC support

Updater

Manual

Sim Ops

Source