  • CaptainSim 737-300 Base Pack P3D Available In Early Access

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-04-2021 10:17 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    The 737-300 BASE PACK delivers highly detailed and accurate digital replica of the Boeing 737-300 wearing Captain Sim House livery.

    Cockpit

    • Functional flight deck loaded with advanced systems simulation (FMC/LNAV/VNAV/WXR/EGPWS etc.)
    • Retrofit EICAS option (coming soon)
    • Cockpit states, PAX and payload configuration and management via FMC
    • High resolution textures
    • 18 aux 2D panels
    • Custom views
    • GlaCS (glass rain effects)

    Exterior And Cabin

    • Model of the Boeing 737-300 with CFM56-3B engines.
    • Numerous variants of optional equipment (winglets, antennas, etc)
    • Cabin with 3D windows, interior, stewardess and animated pilots
    • Hundreds of realistic animations including wing flex
    • Custom visual effects including volumetric lighting

    Misc Features

    • 2-in-1 installer (P3D4/5)
    • Realistic flight model
    • Authentic TSS sound set
    • ACE (Aircraft Configuration Editor)
    • Growing number of easily installable free liveries
    • Repaint kit
    • Navigraph FMC navdata including TP with AIRAC support
    • Updater
    • Manual
    • Sim Ops

    Source

