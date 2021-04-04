ShortFinal Design Releases Freeware Boston V2 XP

Boston V2 is out! Featuring custom SAM jetways, new ground textures and newly built terminals! Make sure to download the MisterX Library update as well. And also a small teaser about what's coming next. Stay tuned!
This is a highly detailed scenery of Boston Logan International Airport, as well as the city of Boston.
Features
- Detailed and accurate scenery for KBOS - Boston Logan International Airport
- Animated airport vehicles and ship traffic (using the GroundTraffic plugin)
- Animated marhshallers and jetways (using SAM)
- Custom ground textures for taxiways and runways
- Photoscenery for the airport and the surrounding area
- Lots of landmarks in Boston, including the Bunker Hill Bridge, Tobin Bridge, Fenway Park, and many more