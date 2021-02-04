Orbx Previews Samedan Airport For MSFS

Over on their forums, Orbx have announced that Samedan Airport will soon be coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator:

Developer Andrea Hegi shifts his sights to Europe with his recreation of Samedan Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

This airport offers some exciting and challenging approaches and is especially busy during the winter months. As a popular ski resort in the Swiss Alps during the winter season, a vast number of general aviation traffic and private corporate jets frequent the beautiful airport.

Situated in the heart of the Engadin valley, you can expect unsettled winds, low-visibility and plenty of turbulence. Even the most experienced of pilots will find landing at the 5,600ft above sea-level airport tough especially with the the weather effects of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Samedan Airport features the same level of detail you come to expect from our airport collection and blends in perfectly with the high-altitude, scenic mountains. Coupled with a tough approach, Samedan Airport is the perfect spot away from the bustling international airports and for those looking for something more exciting to try.

Source