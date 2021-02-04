  • ZIM Scenery Previews Narita RJAA For P3D v5

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-02-2021 01:36 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Narita International Airport, also known as Tokyo-Narita, formerly and originally known as New Tokyo International Airport, is an international airport serving the Greater Tokyo Area of Japan. It is located approximately 60 kilometers east of central Tokyo in Narita, Chiba.

    In 2018, Narita was also the second-busiest airport in Japan in terms of aircraft movements (after Haneda Airport in Tokyo) and the tenth-busiest air freight hub in the world. Its 4,000-meter (13,123 ft) main runway shares the record for the longest runway in Japan, with the second being the runway at Kansai International Airport in Osaka.

