MSFS 2020 April 1st, 2021 Development Update

Upcoming Testing Opportunity

In our continued efforts to provide the best experience for our community we are looking for 300 individuals to help us test an upcoming World Update IV. As part of this test your participation will help our team gather valuable information prior to launching the next world update to the general public. We plan to open for signups tomorrow at 8am PDT. Check back here at that time for instructions and more information on how to participate!

An incredible Microsoft Flight Simulator Cinematic, produced and edited by Flight X:

SDK Update

Documentation:

We added liveries samples.

DevMode:

We split the “Documentation” tab in the DevMode into 2 links: “Open local,” to open the files you downloaded with your SDK update, or “Open online,” which will lead you to docs.FlightSimulator.com. The latter should always be the most up-to-date, even though we try to avoid differences between them.

Along with the next update, we shipped a first wizard, which will automatically create the XML files for your newly created airports.

We fixed a crash when exiting “one-click placing” with Properties window visible.

SimConnect:

We now expose Rotation Acceleration simvars. Available with the next update!

The SimVarWatcher sample has been updated to include recently added SimVars and Units.

Source