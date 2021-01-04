  • AUscene Releases Free Aldinga Airfield For MSFS 2020

    Nels_Anderson
    Payware quality for free? Welcome to Aldinga Airfield - Adelaide (YADG) V1.0 for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020!

    Located in the heart of the McLaren Vale Wine region, Aldinga Airfield is your gateway to explore other areas of South Australia including Kangaroo Island and the Eyre Peninsula. We have developed the airport to a high level of detail with many bespoke features for you to explore and discover.

    Aldinga Airfield is also just a short flight from Adelaide, what are you waiting for? Here's your chance to discover this truly amazing destination and see the quality of our products for FREE!

    Features

    • Hand Crafted Rendition of Aldinga Airfield for MSFS
    • High Resolution Authentic PBR Textures
    • Realistic Buildings
    • Detailed Static Aircraft
    • 3D People
    • Interior Modelling
    • Custom Vegetation Placement
    • Animated Assets
    • Dynamic Rain on Skylights
    • Realistic Night Lighting
    • Custom Taxiway Decals and Materials.

    Available now for free at:

    www.auscenes.com

