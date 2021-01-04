  • Taburet - Night3D V2 British Columbia for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-01-2021 12:05 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Night3D V2 British Columbia for MSFS

    MSFS Night3D V2 version offers lamps watts strengthened; newly designed lamps to further extend visibility of lights even at far away distance; optimization to avoid impact on frame rates.

    This Night3D package for MSFS introduces coverage for the whole of British Columbia.

    What exactly does Night3D do to enhance the MSFS lights system? Night3D introduces new lamps into the existing ecosystem and is designed to work together with default lights. It is designed to create in the nocturnal MSFS world those little details the night bring with its darkness.

    The lamps are strategically positioned to illuminate buildings with emissive 3D light and reflections taking advantage of new MSFS reflective surfaces. They are designed to be just a little bit bigger than default lights to enhance their visibility and lightness.

    Night3D is a not invasive scenery; it is designed to avoid light overcrowding. Night3D targets urban areas where there are buildings; lighting up buildings and roads only in residential areas for the whole country or US state they cover. For example, it will not add light on motorways or major roads as MSFS is already covered. Instead it will light up the residential roads, building courtyards, alleyways, piers, depots, to mention just a few.

    Night3D is designed to make the most of MSFS new materials, featuring light reflections on ground, water, ice, windows, roofs or and any native MSFS material designed to reflect light. Night3D works hard at night and rests in the day when the lamps are still visible but in ‘Off’ mode. Night3D is strategically positioned to resemble lamp posts; we chose a shape and size to make sure it is visible for aircraft when flying over at night.

    Purchase Taburet - Night3D V2 British Columbia for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii atc autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    CLE_GrummanTiger

    A GREAT guide to graphic settings with visual examples!

    Thread Starter: CLE_GrummanTiger

    https://www.game-debate.com/news/29393/microsoft-flight-simulator-most-important-graphics-options-every-video-setting-benchmarked This link will...

    Last Post By: CLE_GrummanTiger Today, 01:04 PM Go to last post
    leegra

    Please Bring Back Those Smooth Landings

    Thread Starter: leegra

    MSFS 2020 is doing just fine for me and I'm enjoying it more and more. However, for the past 2 weeks or so, every ILS landing brings me to a runway...

    Last Post By: stinger2k2 Today, 11:43 AM Go to last post
    enixon

    Aviation movies

    Thread Starter: enixon

    Of course there's a ton of them out there ... I'm looking for drama movies that are based on actual aircraft incidents. A couple of examples......

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 11:30 AM Go to last post
    av8ber

    Problem updating the PA44 with Steam via the content manager

    Thread Starter: av8ber

    I updated the new patch for the PA44 in content manager. It downloaded ok but hung up during the uncompressed phase. I cancelled out and logged of...

    Last Post By: inky160 Today, 11:28 AM Go to last post