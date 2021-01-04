VSKYLABS Aeroprakt A22-LS Project News Flash

The VSKYLABS Aeroprakt A22-LS Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research (coming soon!) News Flash!

Parachute Recovery System was installed last week and is working as expected. Initial VR flight testings had started. The VSKYLABS Aeroprakt A22 is being developed and tuned to demonstrate a highly accurate Aeroprakt A22 flight simulation in terms of systems, operations, aircraft performance and handling characteristics.

Like its real-world big-brother, the aircraft has excellent handling qualities, high visibility and it is very predictable and responsive. It is a very capable aircraft.

Release date has not been set yet, however, the VSKYLABS Aeroprakt A22 Project is currently the leading *under-development* project at the 'labs.

In the attached screen shot - a quick sample of the evolving cockpit environment.

