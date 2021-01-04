  • VSKYLABS Aeroprakt A22-LS Project News Flash

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-01-2021 11:25 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    VSKYLABS Aeroprakt A22-LS Project News Flash

    The VSKYLABS Aeroprakt A22-LS Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research (coming soon!) News Flash!

    Parachute Recovery System was installed last week and is working as expected. Initial VR flight testings had started. The VSKYLABS Aeroprakt A22 is being developed and tuned to demonstrate a highly accurate Aeroprakt A22 flight simulation in terms of systems, operations, aircraft performance and handling characteristics.

    Like its real-world big-brother, the aircraft has excellent handling qualities, high visibility and it is very predictable and responsive. It is a very capable aircraft.

    Release date has not been set yet, however, the VSKYLABS Aeroprakt A22 Project is currently the leading *under-development* project at the 'labs.

    In the attached screen shot - a quick sample of the evolving cockpit environment.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft mk-studios msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    enixon

    Aviation movies

    Thread Starter: enixon

    Of course there's a ton of them out there ... I'm looking for drama movies that are based on actual aircraft incidents. A couple of examples......

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 11:30 AM Go to last post
    av8ber

    Problem updating the PA44 with Steam via the content manager

    Thread Starter: av8ber

    I updated the new patch for the PA44 in content manager. It downloaded ok but hung up during the uncompressed phase. I cancelled out and logged of...

    Last Post By: inky160 Today, 11:28 AM Go to last post
    lifejogger

    Jackson Hole Wyoming

    Thread Starter: lifejogger

    KJAC and the Grand Tetons.

    Last Post By: engine70 Today, 11:16 AM Go to last post
    GreasedLanding

    Vegetation/Tree Variety

    Thread Starter: GreasedLanding

    I use the premium edition and it appears that the trees have very little variation. No conifers or palm trees. I flew FSX a number of years ago and...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 11:12 AM Go to last post