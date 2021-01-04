  • Aeroplane Heaven Releases Free Spitfire For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-01-2021 10:52 AM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    Aeroplane Heaven Releases Free Spitfire For MSFS 2020

    We are proud to announce a Spitfire for MSFS is now out and it is free!

    You can find a little about the history and the download link here.

    We hope Asobo Studio don't mind we spilt some paint on their lovely hangar floor. We might clean it up.

    Aeroplane Heaven Releases Free Spitfire For MSFS 2020

    Aeroplane Heaven Releases Free Spitfire For MSFS 2020

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft mk-studios msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    enixon

    Aviation movies

    Thread Starter: enixon

    Of course there's a ton of them out there ... I'm looking for drama movies that are based on actual aircraft incidents. A couple of examples......

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 11:30 AM Go to last post
    av8ber

    Problem updating the PA44 with Steam via the content manager

    Thread Starter: av8ber

    I updated the new patch for the PA44 in content manager. It downloaded ok but hung up during the uncompressed phase. I cancelled out and logged of...

    Last Post By: inky160 Today, 11:28 AM Go to last post
    lifejogger

    Jackson Hole Wyoming

    Thread Starter: lifejogger

    KJAC and the Grand Tetons.

    Last Post By: engine70 Today, 11:16 AM Go to last post
    GreasedLanding

    Vegetation/Tree Variety

    Thread Starter: GreasedLanding

    I use the premium edition and it appears that the trees have very little variation. No conifers or palm trees. I flew FSX a number of years ago and...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 11:12 AM Go to last post