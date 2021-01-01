Rafael Santos - Ingamepanels Pack 7in1 for MSFS Updated

Developer Rafael Santos announces an update to his Ingamepanels 7in1 Pack For MSFS, with a big update to five of the pack's panels. The pack includes handy features like a METAR viewer, navmap, PDF viewer, Oculus VR panel and more.

These updates include:

METAR VIEWER

New window control with mouse wheel to scroll through content

Now it is allowed to search ICAOS of less than 4 characters. Spaces can be inserted at any position in the name.

NAVMAP

Fully resizable window in any mode: window, full screen and VR

The size of the buttons and the map are proportionally adapted, keeping the size of the map text always fixed

Now it is allowed to search ICAOS of less than 4 characters. Spaces can be inserted at any position in the name.

PDF VIEWER

New function to rotate PDFs. A new button on the panel to rotate PDFs 90 degrees clockwise.

Better handling of the resized window. Now the buttons are kept in a line at a fixed size.

Now it's faster.

VFRMap ENHANCED

New VFR notification points in Spain.

New NDBs in Spain.

New initialization routine so that the map appears complete from the beginning.

New faster and more responsive German OpenStreetMap servers.

Now it's faster.

OCULUS VR

More space for the panel. Better visibility.

Better resizing of the window.

PDF files with more information into the zip file.

Same price: $10.

