  • Rafael Santos - Ingamepanels Pack 7in1 for MSFS Updated

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-31-2021 06:28 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Rafael Santos - Ingamepanels Pack 7in1 for MSFS

    Developer Rafael Santos announces an update to his Ingamepanels 7in1 Pack For MSFS, with a big update to five of the pack's panels. The pack includes handy features like a METAR viewer, navmap, PDF viewer, Oculus VR panel and more.

    These updates include:

    METAR VIEWER

    • New window control with mouse wheel to scroll through content
    • Now it is allowed to search ICAOS of less than 4 characters. Spaces can be inserted at any position in the name.

    NAVMAP

    • Fully resizable window in any mode: window, full screen and VR
    • The size of the buttons and the map are proportionally adapted, keeping the size of the map text always fixed
    • Now it is allowed to search ICAOS of less than 4 characters. Spaces can be inserted at any position in the name.

    PDF VIEWER

    • New function to rotate PDFs. A new button on the panel to rotate PDFs 90 degrees clockwise.
    • Better handling of the resized window. Now the buttons are kept in a line at a fixed size.
    • Now it's faster.

    VFRMap ENHANCED

    • New VFR notification points in Spain.
    • New NDBs in Spain.
    • New initialization routine so that the map appears complete from the beginning.
    • New faster and more responsive German OpenStreetMap servers.
    • Now it's faster.

    OCULUS VR

    • More space for the panel. Better visibility.
    • Better resizing of the window.
    • PDF files with more information into the zip file.

    Same price: $10.

    Purchase Rafael Santos - Ingamepanels Pack for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design flytampa fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    lefu

    Its obviously FS recorder...

    Thread Starter: lefu

    Its been months and months, maybe years dealing with my FSX crashes i had a feeling FSrecorder had something to do with it but its such a small...

    Last Post By: lefu Today, 06:48 PM Go to last post
    American B777-223ER

    A Little Cloudy Bright

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    A Little Cloudy Bright...the Change from Winter to Spring. These Screen-Shots come from Various Recent Flights. Zurich, Switzerland

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 06:27 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: First Look: Aerosoft CRJ For MSFS 2020

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22254-First-Look-Aerosoft-CRJ-For-MSFS-2020

    Last Post By: mrfilbert Today, 05:37 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Review: Aerosoft Berlin Brandenburg For MSFS 2020

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22306-Review-Aerosoft-Berlin-Brandenburg-For-MSFS-2020

    Last Post By: mrfilbert Today, 05:34 PM Go to last post