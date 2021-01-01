Rafael Santos - Ingamepanels Pack 7in1 for MSFS Updated

Developer Rafael Santos announces an update to his Ingamepanels 7in1 Pack For MSFS, with a big update to five of the pack's panels. The pack includes handy features like a METAR viewer, navmap, PDF viewer, Oculus VR panel and more.
These updates include:
METAR VIEWER
- New window control with mouse wheel to scroll through content
- Now it is allowed to search ICAOS of less than 4 characters. Spaces can be inserted at any position in the name.
NAVMAP
- Fully resizable window in any mode: window, full screen and VR
- The size of the buttons and the map are proportionally adapted, keeping the size of the map text always fixed
- Now it is allowed to search ICAOS of less than 4 characters. Spaces can be inserted at any position in the name.
PDF VIEWER
- New function to rotate PDFs. A new button on the panel to rotate PDFs 90 degrees clockwise.
- Better handling of the resized window. Now the buttons are kept in a line at a fixed size.
- Now it's faster.
VFRMap ENHANCED
- New VFR notification points in Spain.
- New NDBs in Spain.
- New initialization routine so that the map appears complete from the beginning.
- New faster and more responsive German OpenStreetMap servers.
- Now it's faster.
OCULUS VR
- More space for the panel. Better visibility.
- Better resizing of the window.
- PDF files with more information into the zip file.
Same price: $10.