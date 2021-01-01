Review: MK-Studios Kevlavik Airport For MSFS 2020



Review: MK Studios Keflavik Airport For MSFS 2020 By FilbertFlies

In this video review, FilbertFlies takes a look at Keflavik Airport in Iceland as created by MK Studios for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Overall he likes it a lot, with the quality of models and textures being exceptionally high.

About Keflavik Airport

Visit Keflavik, the major airport of Iceland. The airport is known for its difficult weather conditions including heavy crosswinds, or cold weather, and is often used by airplane manufacturers to test their airplanes.

MK-Studios Scenery Features

Fully detailed rendition of Keflavik airport

Up to date ground layout and stands according to the real-world changes

Terminal interior model (simplified for maximum performance)

AI compatible

Optimized for high performance

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

FilbertFlies

Youtube Channel

Purchase MK-Studios Keflavik Airport