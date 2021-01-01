Review: MK-Studios Kevlavik Airport For MSFS 2020

Review: MK Studios Keflavik Airport For MSFS 2020
By FilbertFlies
In this video review, FilbertFlies takes a look at Keflavik Airport in Iceland as created by MK Studios for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Overall he likes it a lot, with the quality of models and textures being exceptionally high.
About Keflavik Airport
Visit Keflavik, the major airport of Iceland. The airport is known for its difficult weather conditions including heavy crosswinds, or cold weather, and is often used by airplane manufacturers to test their airplanes.
MK-Studios Scenery Features
- Fully detailed rendition of Keflavik airport
- Up to date ground layout and stands according to the real-world changes
- Terminal interior model (simplified for maximum performance)
- AI compatible
- Optimized for high performance
System Specs
- i7 8700k processor
- 32 GB RAM
- GeForce GTX 1080Ti
- LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
- Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
