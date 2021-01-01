Rolling Cumulus - Deep Jungle And Winding Rivers

Peru has the second-largest portion of the Amazon rainforest after the Brazilian Amazon. The jungle contains long and powerful rivers such as the Apurimac, Mantaro, Amazon, and many others.

Our trip will be along the Napo and afluents, a very lonely area of deep forest where not many men or women live. Selva Air is a small airline flying a Cessna 208 and an Antonov-28 fly the Napo River from Iquitos once a week. Twelve small villages are lucky to have airfields and it is where they receive their supplies. The route along the river is long and full of turns so the planes fly low near its shores. It is hot and wet, many a day is full of low clouds as well as thundering stacks that sometimes makes finding the towns hard and dangerous.

Welcome to the Deep Jungle and Winding Rivers.

