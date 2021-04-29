  • Canadian Xpress April 2021 Monthly Challenge

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-31-2021 11:57 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Canadian Xpress April 2021 Monthly Challenge

    Donegal Airport is located 2 nm south-west of Bunbeg in Carrickfinn, a townland in The Rosses, a district in north-west County Donegal, Ireland. The airport is on the county's north-west coast. about a 15-minute drive from Dungloe and Gweedore and 45 minutes from Letterkenny. It is popularly known within County Donegal as Carrickfinn Airport. Due to the large gas field in the area, non-scheduled chartered helicopter flights connect the multiple offshore installations to the airport. Eastern Airways operate a chartered service to Aberdeen for this purpose.

    Until the mid-1980s, the runway was a grass strip. This was replaced by a hard surface runway with temporary buildings. The airport started operations in 1986 and was developed with funds and assistance from the Government of Ireland, private investors, Donegal County Council, the International Fund for Ireland, and the European Regional Development Fund. In the 1990s the runway was extended to 1,500 m (4,900 ft) and a new terminal building with modern navigational aids and equipment was added.

    Your mission is to fly from West Knock (EIKN) to Donegal (EIDL) with any Canadian Xpress freeware or payware Twin Engine Prop or Turbo Prop aircraft you have the rank to fly.

    Join Canadian Xpress today to participate as there are some great prizes to be won including:

    • Aerosoft Products
    • Bonus Flight Hours
    • Canadian Xpress Monthly Challenge Award

    The April 2021 Monthly Challenge is open to all Canadian Xpress pilots from April 1st until April 29th, 2021.

    Canadian Xpress Virtual Airline®

    "Fly Virtually Anywhere"

    CanadianXpress.ca

    *Canadian Xpress accepts 50% of your VATSIM, IVAO or other virtual airline hours with no limits.

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    andyjohnston

    Well There's Something You Don't See Every Day

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    I'm inbound to the ZZTOP waypoint. Oddly, it's not in Texas, but over the middle of the Atlantic.

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 12:41 PM Go to last post
    rotorsimpilot

    Anybody Fancy Helicopter Autorotations using H135 freeware in MSFS2020?

    Thread Starter: rotorsimpilot

    Full demonstrations here with 3 full down auto's. I hope this is of interest https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CexWXKZhbzo&t

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 11:48 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Review: Burning Blue Design Farnborough Airport MSFS

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22293-Review-Burning-Blue-Design-Farnborough-Airport-MSFS

    Last Post By: mrfilbert Today, 11:28 AM Go to last post
    asos

    Is there a Greek Chinook

    Thread Starter: asos

    I am looking for a repaint of a Greek Chinook helo... Let me know if you know of one please.

    Last Post By: asos Today, 11:15 AM Go to last post