Canadian Xpress April 2021 Monthly Challenge

Donegal Airport is located 2 nm south-west of Bunbeg in Carrickfinn, a townland in The Rosses, a district in north-west County Donegal, Ireland. The airport is on the county's north-west coast. about a 15-minute drive from Dungloe and Gweedore and 45 minutes from Letterkenny. It is popularly known within County Donegal as Carrickfinn Airport. Due to the large gas field in the area, non-scheduled chartered helicopter flights connect the multiple offshore installations to the airport. Eastern Airways operate a chartered service to Aberdeen for this purpose.

Until the mid-1980s, the runway was a grass strip. This was replaced by a hard surface runway with temporary buildings. The airport started operations in 1986 and was developed with funds and assistance from the Government of Ireland, private investors, Donegal County Council, the International Fund for Ireland, and the European Regional Development Fund. In the 1990s the runway was extended to 1,500 m (4,900 ft) and a new terminal building with modern navigational aids and equipment was added.

Your mission is to fly from West Knock (EIKN) to Donegal (EIDL) with any Canadian Xpress freeware or payware Twin Engine Prop or Turbo Prop aircraft you have the rank to fly.

Join Canadian Xpress today to participate as there are some great prizes to be won including:

Aerosoft Products

Bonus Flight Hours

Canadian Xpress Monthly Challenge Award

The April 2021 Monthly Challenge is open to all Canadian Xpress pilots from April 1st until April 29th, 2021.

