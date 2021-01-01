Chudoba Design Progress Report On Vaclav Havel Airport XP

It's time to share our progress!

We are working hard, so we can release it as soon as possible. And what you can start looking forward?

Very well optimized scenery

Custom animations

PBR textures and PBR groundpoly

Custom night textures and supported with custom lightning system for HDRI effect

SAM jetways (if the A380 is out, our jetways are ready to serve that bird)

Animations driven by specific weather conditions

SAM vehicles integration

Eastereggs... and more!

Please be aware these screen shots are still work in progress, the buildings are almost ready however we are still preparing the content such as cars, ground equipment, and other small objects.

Vaclav Havel Airport Prague, formerly Prague Ruzye International Airport, is the international airport of Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. The airport was founded in 1937, when it replaced Kbely Airport. It was reconstructed and extended in 1956, 1968, 1997, and 2006.

