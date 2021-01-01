REX 5 - Sky Force 3D - Technical Update 2.5 Released

REX has announced that REX 5 - Sky Force 3D Technical Update 2.5 has been released. With this update Prepar3D v5 is now supported in addition to FSX, FSX Steam and earlier versions of P3D.

Those who purchase REX Sky Force at the FlightSim.Com Store can update by returning to the store and downloading the product from there account again. Visit the store here.

What Is Sky Force 3D?

Sky Force 3D is a complete overhaul of the weather and environment experience while bringing dimension to FSX, FSX Steam, and Prepar3D.

New 3D Cloud Models and Structures Created for Real-World Cloud Classification

Dynamic Synchronization

New Cloud SDK (No more upside-down clouds or repeating cloud bottoms)

Natural Photo-Based Environment Textures

New Weather Engine

Integrated Flight Center

Interactive Mapping System

Built-in PTA Integration

Innovative Sky and Sun Atmospherics

New Lightning Effects

New HD Environment Sound Effects

All Packaged in a 4.6GB Download, Expandable to Nearly 20GB

And Much More...

Features

New 3D Cloud Models and Cloud Structures - The First In-Flight Sim

New 3D cloud model structures and SDK, patterned after real-world cloud classifications with their own specifications, positions and heights. Each of the 3000+ 3D cloud model structures were developed in comparison to their real-world counterpart.

We have added NEW clouds types, including; altocumulus, stratocumulus, humilis, mediocris, congestus, tower cumulus, cumulonimbus calvus, supercell and rainshaft, tornado, stratus, nimbostratus, altostratus and cirrus class. Real-world cloud model system including (but not limited to) cloud streets, super cells, wall clouds, funnel, shelf, rain shaft and tornadoes.

Restructured cloud SDK for true formation realism. No more upside-down clouds in bizarre and unrealistic positions, or cloud bases that are presented with repeating patterns.

Single-session cloud texture variation, allowing more variety during a flight session, increasing the overall realism.

The new cloud system models storm structures reaching 70,000 feet. We also modeled the base of our storm clouds and added rain shafts to calvus and incus cumulonimbus clouds of various intensities, adding to the realism. Also included are wall and shelf clouds, and in some circumstances, these will include funnel clouds and tornadoes of various shapes and sizes.

Real-Time Weather Engine

Intelligent weather engine that harnesses over 70,000 points of weather data globally. The weather engine reads and interprets live model data to sample the atmosphere and therefore will sync the appropriate clouds structures, allowing for more accuracy. Utilizing the weather engine is as simple as opening REX Sky Force and the simulator. That's it, everything is done automatically without the fuss!

NEW Photo-Based Natural Environment Textures and Innovative Sky Atmospheric Effects (20GB)

Fully DX9, DX10 and DX11 compliant. Tailored to low AND high-end systems.

Elevate this new visual experience through our new natural, photo-based environment textures while exploiting the power of PTA integration.

New techniques create a smoother, realistic and natural sky color blending at dawn and dusk as well as newly improved visibility and fog. With VBlend and Vaporous Skies, we have achieved more realistic horizontal and vertical day, dawn and dusk fog generation and sky visibility blending.

The sun atmospheric rendering effects are very cinematic and will be noticeable through the virtual cockpit, creating even more realism. Sun atmospheric rendering coupled with HDR elements included for use in Prepar3D 3 and 4.

Full 10-Day Cycle Sky Texture Sets

Included is our powerful 10-day cycle sky textures category. When the Sky Force 3D 10-Day Cycle is installed, the simulator will dynamically load a different sky color transition from sunrise through sunset each day.

Lightning Fast Texture Installation

Installing textures into the simulator is lightning fast; in most instances this process takes less than 1 second to load a full suite of replacement textures! Ability to select and install textures individually and/or create custom 'themes' to install a full suite of textures instantly.

PTA Presets Built-In

The PTA presets included in Sky Force 3D were specifically designed for use with the sky textures and atmospheric effects in Sky Force 3D. The Prepar3D Tweak Assistant (PTA) is required for use with our presets.

Included are sample videos within the application showing exactly what the PTA preset/texture combinations look like in Prepar3D. We have taken the guess work out of the equation, and presented you with a full atmospheric representation ranging from sunrise through sunset.

Simplicity!

We went through great lengths to maintain ease-of-use for our customers throughout the entire Sky Force 3D GUI experience. PTA integration is a one-click install and all supporting textures, as well as the PTA preset are installed automatically.

New 3D Cloud Synchronization Process for In-Sim Updates

Synchronization technology which dynamically syncs 3D cloud model structures in real-time during flight.

Flight Center

The Flight Center in REX Sky Force 3D is a no-nonsense tool that is geared for those who want to view their flight plans and experience true weather along a route.

REX Sky Force supports the standard XML based plan file from FSX and Prepar3D.

Importing a flight plan is extremely simple.

Export support for PFPX!

Also, you can take advantage and download a community shared flight plan directly from inside REX Sky Force, from our vast community base.

While using REX Sky Force, you are immediately in contact with an enormous user base in which to share your flight plans or download another person's creation.

If you have a flight that was more like an adventure, then simply upload it for others to enjoy!

Interactive Mapping System

Integrated interactive mapping system provides 6 weather overlays to allow you to visually sample the weather prior to departure.

Precipitation Overlay - Just like the weather syncs systems of today; you can view all the locations of precipitation. Our precipitation does not look like speckled paint spats, but true radar echoes. This overlay is viewable with all other overlays.

- Just like the weather syncs systems of today; you can view all the locations of precipitation. Our precipitation does not look like speckled paint spats, but true radar echoes. This overlay is viewable with all other overlays. Winds Overlay - 9 levels of wind from 3,000 to 53,000 feet can be viewed in this overlay so that you can make smarter decisions for better fuel consumption.

- 9 levels of wind from 3,000 to 53,000 feet can be viewed in this overlay so that you can make smarter decisions for better fuel consumption. Temps Overlay - 9 levels of temperatures from 3,000 to 53,000 feet help you avoid potential areas and levels of icing and rime.

- 9 levels of temperatures from 3,000 to 53,000 feet help you avoid potential areas and levels of icing and rime. Pireps Overlay - This overlay lets you read position and data from real-life pilots across the world.

- This overlay lets you read position and data from real-life pilots across the world. Sigmets Overlay - This overlay provides not only US-based but global sigmet data in real-time.

- This overlay provides not only US-based but global sigmet data in real-time. Metar Overlay - Utilizing that fact that our servers download the local weather data 6 times an hour gives you the most accurate view of the local weather.

- Utilizing that fact that our servers download the local weather data 6 times an hour gives you the most accurate view of the local weather. Flight Plan Overlay - If you import a flight plan into the Sky Force Flight Center, then a visual view of the flight plan is available.

- If you import a flight plan into the Sky Force Flight Center, then a visual view of the flight plan is available. Major Airport Overlay - This map overlay provides a vital point of reference to help you as you fly.

- This map overlay provides a vital point of reference to help you as you fly. Major Road Overlay - To give more detail and help especially to the pilots who like to fly VFR, we provide a significant road overlay to follow.

- To give more detail and help especially to the pilots who like to fly VFR, we provide a significant road overlay to follow. Zoom Feature - Allows you to zoom into the local level and zoom out to the regional level.

- Allows you to zoom into the local level and zoom out to the regional level. Precip Opacity - Allows you to reduce the prominence of the precipitation echoes on the various map for simple reading.

Shared Community Environmental Themes

Feeling uninspired and just want to try something new? Filter through various uploaded environment themes to try out. For ease, we have provided the means for many of these themes to be categorized based on several weather conditions. All environmental texture themes are categorized based on how a user thinks the theme appears in the simulator, such as fair, foggy, rainy and snowy weather, dust and thunderstorms etc.

REX Sky Force continues to expand the tradition of providing a connected "Shared Community" within its products. Similarly, to our Shared Community Flight Plans, you can also share your environment creations within the program!

After you create an Environment Theme, you have the option to use our REX EDGE servers to pass on your theme to the rest of the REX Sky Force community.

Never Miss An Update!

The built-in Auto Update allows REX Game Studios to quickly, effectively and effortlessly deliver periodic and crucial updates to our customers.

Purchase REX SkyForce 3D for FSX and P3D