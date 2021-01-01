Flight Sim Labs A320/A319/A321 Update 5.0.1.151 Released

Over on their Facebook page Lefteris Kalamaras from Flight Sim Labs, has announced that the update for their A320-X, A319-X and A321-X for P3D v4 and v5 is now available to download:

A320-X/A319-X/A321-X - Update v5.0.1.151 now available!

I am happy to announce that our latest update (v5.0.1.151) for the A320-X, A319-X and A321-X for P3D v4 and v5 (64-bit) is now live and available through our download page.

This is a maintenance update which fixes several issues identified since our last public release and in preparation for our upcoming A320-X and A321-X Sharklets products which are soon to be released.

In this release, you will find that we have expanded our Input Controls management and handling logic greatly, to allow and include all Airbus input device controls, such as dual side stick input, dual tiller support, spoiler and flap axis input controls, rudder and brakes handling as well as more complete management for the Thrustmaster TCA Airbus series of hardware (A320 side stick, Thrust Quadrant as well as TQ add-on axes, like flaps and spoilers, together with the landing gear lever, auto-brake control and parking brake etc). In the input controls management dialog, support was also added for slope and null zone handling as well as axis reversal.

Source